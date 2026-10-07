Art Exhibit: "A Dream of Old Florida" by Jennifer Devlin

The Downtown Art Gallery is pleased to announce Jennifer Devlin as its fall Spotlight Artist with her latest collection, “A Dream of Old Florida,” on view October 10 – 31, at 400 Orange Street in downtown Titusville.

Jennifer’s paintings capture the beauty and nostalgia of Old Florida – from peaceful marshes and meadow to palm trees and coastal landscapes.

A self-taught painter, she embraces modern impressionism using soft colors and a whimsical, slightly out-of-focus style that gives her work the feel of watercolor dreams.

Raised by collectors of Florida Highwaymen paintings, Jennifer grew up surrounded by the iconic landscapes of the Newton brothers, an influence that continues to inspire her love of Florida’s natural beauty.

Join us for a special open house celebrating Jennifer and her work on Saturday October 10, from 10 am to 3 pm. Meet the artist, enjoy complimentary apple cider mimosas and brunch bites and watch Jennifer paint live in the gallery.

And for those who enjoy the excitement of original art, Jennifer’s freshly completed paintings will be available for purchase immediately, even if the paint is still wet!

This special exhibition will be on view from October 10 to October 31.. The gallery is open Monday to Friday 10:00 am. to 5:00 pm. And Saturdays 11:00 am. to 3:00 pm. For more information, call 321-268-0122.