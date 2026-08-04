Downtown Art Gallery Hosts Opening Reception Exhibit featuring Scholarship Winner Andrew Diskin, August 14

The Downtown Art Gallery is proud to announce a special exhibition and reception celebrating Andrew Diskin, the 2026 North Brevard Art League Scholarship recipient and a gifted emerging artist. His artwork will be on view from August 10 through August 31, with a public reception in his honor on Friday, August 14, from 5 to 8 pm.

A recent graduate of Edgewood Jr/Sr High School, Andrew has distinguished himself through exceptional creativity, dedication, and award-winning work in both oil painting and graphic design. He will use his scholarship at Florida State University where he will pursue a Bachelors of Fine Art in Studio Art.

What makes him even more amazing is that Andrew has significant visual impairment. Instead of rejecting a career in visual art, this only makes him more determined to succeed.. His detailed representational oil paintings often reflect and explain his unique view of the world.

The Downtown Art Gallery invites the public to experience his work, meet Andrew in person, and learn more about the mission of the North Brevard Art League, which awards this annual scholarship to a graduating senior pursuing a future in the visual arts.at this free evening event. As always, the Gallery and its artists will make the evening festive with wine, summer mocktails and tasty hors d'oeuvres.

The Downtown Art Gallery, located at 400 Orange Street in Titusville’s historic district, is open Monday through Friday, 11 AM–5 PM, and Saturdays, 11 AM–3 PM. For more information, call 321-268-0122,or find them on social media .

To learn more about the North Brevard Art League, visit: www.northbrevardartleague.com.

