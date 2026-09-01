Financial Literacy: Know what you own in your retirement savings accounts

This month, learn how to use Morningstar to research Mutual Funds, Exchange Traded Funds and Index Funds. Like many of us, you are most likely invested in Mutual Funds, Exchange Traded Funds or Index Funds somewhere in a 401k/403b/457, Individual Retirement Account or Brokerage Account. In this session, you will learn how to review your brokerage account and do a quick analysis of your Compound Annual Growth Rate. We will then go into Morningstar to demonstrate the important items to look at regarding the performance of your funds. Learn how to scan Morningstar's investment report to determine the expense ratio, fund category and style, trailing returns, risk score, fund holdings and other important information.

