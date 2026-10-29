Melbourne BandWorks presents New Year's Eve Gala with Rock & Roll Revue

7:30 – 8:30. Happy Hour. Three-hour open bar

8:30 – 9:30. Elegantly-served dinner with a live floor show featuring the Swingtimers Trio

9:30 – 12:30. Dancing to Art Martin’s Rock & Roll Revue with vocalists Tony Schillizi and the Swingtimers Trio

Countdown to the New Year with the ball drop at Times Square, and cap it off with a champagne toast.

Black tie suggested.

$150 per person

Want to stay the night? Hilton has a special rate.

Click below:

https://www.hilton.com/en/attend-my-event/mlbmhhf-907-e80b8acd-5ef9-48c9-b692-a97a6bc4f651/