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Melbourne BandWorks presents New Year's Eve Gala with Rock & Roll Revue

Melbourne BandWorks presents New Year's Eve Gala with Rock & Roll Revue

7:30 – 8:30. Happy Hour. Three-hour open bar

8:30 – 9:30. Elegantly-served dinner with a live floor show featuring the Swingtimers Trio

9:30 – 12:30. Dancing to Art Martin’s Rock & Roll Revue with vocalists Tony Schillizi and the Swingtimers Trio

Countdown to the New Year with the ball drop at Times Square, and cap it off with a champagne toast.

Black tie suggested.

$150 per person

Want to stay the night? Hilton has a special rate.

Click below:

https://www.hilton.com/en/attend-my-event/mlbmhhf-907-e80b8acd-5ef9-48c9-b692-a97a6bc4f651/

Hilton Rialto Melbourne
150.00
07:30 PM - 12:30 AM on Thu, 31 Dec 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Melbourne BandWorks
3217240555
info@melbournemunicipalband.org
https://www.mmband.org/

Artist Group Info

Rock & Roll Revue
info@melbournemunicipalband.org
https://www.mmband.org/
Hilton Rialto Melbourne
200 Rialto Place
Melbourne, 32901
3214234557
diana@brevardheartfoundation.org
www.brevardheartfoundation.org/gala