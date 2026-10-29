Melbourne BandWorks presents New Year's Eve Gala with Rock & Roll Revue
Melbourne BandWorks presents New Year's Eve Gala with Rock & Roll Revue
7:30 – 8:30. Happy Hour. Three-hour open bar
8:30 – 9:30. Elegantly-served dinner with a live floor show featuring the Swingtimers Trio
9:30 – 12:30. Dancing to Art Martin’s Rock & Roll Revue with vocalists Tony Schillizi and the Swingtimers Trio
Countdown to the New Year with the ball drop at Times Square, and cap it off with a champagne toast.
Black tie suggested.
$150 per person
Want to stay the night? Hilton has a special rate.
Click below:
https://www.hilton.com/en/attend-my-event/mlbmhhf-907-e80b8acd-5ef9-48c9-b692-a97a6bc4f651/
Hilton Rialto Melbourne
150.00
07:30 PM - 12:30 AM on Thu, 31 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
Melbourne BandWorks
3217240555
info@melbournemunicipalband.org
Artist Group Info
Rock & Roll Revue
info@melbournemunicipalband.org
Hilton Rialto Melbourne
200 Rialto PlaceMelbourne, 32901
3214234557
diana@brevardheartfoundation.org