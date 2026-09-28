PRESS RELEASE Recycle Brevard Fix iT! event goal is to promote fixing items that would otherwise be sent to the landfill. Event will take place November 14th. Community volunteer fixers will be on hand to diagnose and repair your items. Pre-registration begins OCTOBER 1st Not required but will help us ensure your item can be matched with a fixer. Registration link is available on the Recyclebrevard.org website. Let's reduce our load on the landfill, keep a few bucks in our pocket and REUSE! Recycling will be available.

