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Recycle Brevard Fix iT! Participant Registration Now Open

Recycle Brevard Fix iT! Participant Registration Now Open

https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSf9Zab0IJi9pL_3sKWC-pqMxa3nFjkoyZAgdp1DXzAzRPsFGA/viewform
This is a community event run by volunteers in partnership with the City of Melbourne and Brevard County Recycling Division. Goals include promoting reuse and recycling. Metals and electronics recycling available during the event.

Front Street Civic Center
10:00 AM - 02:00 PM on Sat, 14 Nov 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Recycle Brevard
7706050592
events@recyclebrevard.org
www.recyclebrevard.org
Front Street Civic Center
2205 Front Street
Melbourne, Florida 32901
events@recyclebrevard.org
recyclebrevard.org