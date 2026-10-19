Recycle Brevard Fix iT! Participant Registration Now Open
Recycle Brevard Fix iT! Participant Registration Now Open
https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSf9Zab0IJi9pL_3sKWC-pqMxa3nFjkoyZAgdp1DXzAzRPsFGA/viewform
This is a community event run by volunteers in partnership with the City of Melbourne and Brevard County Recycling Division. Goals include promoting reuse and recycling. Metals and electronics recycling available during the event.
Front Street Civic Center
10:00 AM - 02:00 PM on Sat, 14 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Recycle Brevard
7706050592
events@recyclebrevard.org
Front Street Civic Center
2205 Front StreetMelbourne, Florida 32901
events@recyclebrevard.org