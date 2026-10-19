Recycle Brevard Fix iT! Participant Registration Now Open

https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSf9Zab0IJi9pL_3sKWC-pqMxa3nFjkoyZAgdp1DXzAzRPsFGA/viewform

This is a community event run by volunteers in partnership with the City of Melbourne and Brevard County Recycling Division. Goals include promoting reuse and recycling. Metals and electronics recycling available during the event.