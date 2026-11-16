Join St. Francis Hospice for Reflections of Love on Thursday, December 3, 2026, at 6:00 p.m. by the stage at West Melbourne Community Park.

This meaningful evening brings our community together to honor and remember loved ones during the holiday season. Guests are invited to write the names of those they are remembering on remembrance stones and place them beneath the memorial tree. Music, reflection, and the lighting of the tree will offer moments of comfort, connection, and celebration of the love that remains.

Whether your loss is recent or happened many years ago, you are welcome to join us for this special gathering of remembrance and hope.

