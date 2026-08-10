The Studios of Cocoa Beach Presents

Shaping Motion: The Sculptural World of Stewart Sharpe

Join us at the Studios of Cocoa Beach, located at 165 Minutemen

Causeway in downtown Cocoa Beach, for an extraordinary exhibition

featuring the innovative works of artist Stewart Sharpe. Opening on

September 28 and running through October 31, 2026, this show presents

a compelling fusion of abstract sculpture, 70s pop art influences, and the

spirit of surf culture.

Known as Stu in Brevard, he brings a unique perspective to the art world,

blending his rich history as a surfboard shaper with his passion for

sculpting abstract forms in foam and fiberglass. Born in upstate New York

but raised in Florida, Stu has shaped over 42,000 surfboards and works at

the Space Center as a tile technician, fusing technical mastery with

creative exploration.

His current body of work interprets the dynamic motion of waves and the

pop art aesthetics of the 70s through bold, three-dimensional sculptures

and two-dimensional images that invite viewers to step into his evolving

artistic vision. The exhibition captures Stu’s fascination with figure

drawing, cartooning, and landscapes while pushing the boundaries of the

abstract.

A special reception will be held on Friday, October 2, offering a chance to

meet Stu, experience his work up close, and discover how his background

as a technician and innovator fuels his creative process.

Presented by Stu Sharpe and Sharpe Art (www.sharpeartz.com), this event

promises to be a vibrant celebration of art, craft, and coastal culture. Don’t

miss this opportunity to witness the evolution of an artist whose work rides

the waves between technical skill and imaginative freedom.

For more information, visit Studios of Cocoa Beach or

www.studiosofcocoabeach.org.