Shaping Motion: The Sculptural World of Stewart Sharpe
Shaping Motion: The Sculptural World of Stewart Sharpe
The Studios of Cocoa Beach Presents
Shaping Motion: The Sculptural World of Stewart Sharpe
Join us at the Studios of Cocoa Beach, located at 165 Minutemen
Causeway in downtown Cocoa Beach, for an extraordinary exhibition
featuring the innovative works of artist Stewart Sharpe. Opening on
September 28 and running through October 31, 2026, this show presents
a compelling fusion of abstract sculpture, 70s pop art influences, and the
spirit of surf culture.
Known as Stu in Brevard, he brings a unique perspective to the art world,
blending his rich history as a surfboard shaper with his passion for
sculpting abstract forms in foam and fiberglass. Born in upstate New York
but raised in Florida, Stu has shaped over 42,000 surfboards and works at
the Space Center as a tile technician, fusing technical mastery with
creative exploration.
His current body of work interprets the dynamic motion of waves and the
pop art aesthetics of the 70s through bold, three-dimensional sculptures
and two-dimensional images that invite viewers to step into his evolving
artistic vision. The exhibition captures Stu’s fascination with figure
drawing, cartooning, and landscapes while pushing the boundaries of the
abstract.
A special reception will be held on Friday, October 2, offering a chance to
meet Stu, experience his work up close, and discover how his background
as a technician and innovator fuels his creative process.
Presented by Stu Sharpe and Sharpe Art (www.sharpeartz.com), this event
promises to be a vibrant celebration of art, craft, and coastal culture. Don’t
miss this opportunity to witness the evolution of an artist whose work rides
the waves between technical skill and imaginative freedom.
For more information, visit Studios of Cocoa Beach or
www.studiosofcocoabeach.org.