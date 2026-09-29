Celebrate fall with a refreshing outing. The Downtown Art Galley invites you to “Sip, Shop & Sparkle” with them on Saturday, October 10, from 10 am to 3 pm.

There’s more to this local favorite than meets the eye; with pottery, jewelry, journals, feather art, basketry, stained glass, as well as painting and photography. It’s a place to find unique gifts for friends and family.

During Sip, Shop & Sparkle you can meet our newest artist, Jennifer Devlin. Watch as she brings enduring Florida landscapes to life with a live art demonstration of her painting technique throughout the day.

Sip complimentary champagne mimosas and brunch style treats as you casually stroll through the gallery exploring at your own pace. You will find the many different rooms full of art quite charming.

Now celebrating its 24th year, the Downtown Art Gallery at 400 Orange Street in Titusville features the work of 21 local artists as well as custom picture framing. Regular hours for this community treasure are 11 am to 5 pm, Monday to Friday, and 11 am to 3 pm on Saturdays and open extended hours for special events. For more information call 321-268-0122 or visit them on social media.