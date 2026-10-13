Space Coast Fan Fest at Route 7
Space Coast Fan Fest at Route 7
Space Coast Fan Fest brings comics, anime, trading cards, collectibles and cosplay to Route 7 Karting & Entertainment in Rockledge. Presented by Route 7 in collaboration with Charlie’s Comic Con Events LLC. Saturday, February 6, 2027, from 10 AM to 4 PM Eastern. Admission is $5. Event information: https://charliescomiccon.com.
Route 7 Karting & Entertainment
$5
10:00 AM - 04:00 PM on Sat, 6 Feb 2027
Event Supported By
Route 7 in collaboration with Charlie’s Comic Con Events LLC
239-209-6675
charliescomiccon@gmail.com
Route 7 Karting & Entertainment
1 AAR Way, Suite 102Rockledge, Florida 32955