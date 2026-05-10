Textures of Memory and Motion:  Hazel Griffiths and Surf’s Up Collective

Experience art that bridges worlds and rides the waves this summer in Cocoa Beach.

Studios of Cocoa Beach presents an exceptional summer exhibition featuring two compelling showcases: Hazel Griffiths' solo exhibition “Between Worlds” and the vibrant group exhibition “Surf’s Up,” running from June 29 through August 3, 2026.

“Between Worlds” invites viewers into the atmospheric landscapes created by Hazel Griffiths, a multidisciplinary artist originally from England who works extensively with encaustic and mixed media. Encaustic, a technique derived from the Greek word meaning “to heat or burn,” is a medium made up of a mixture of resin, beeswax, and pigment. Hazel makes her own encaustic medium and then builds layers to create textured surfaces that evoke memory and environment. Hazel’s work draws from her deep connection to the rolling fields and hills of Herefordshire that contrasts with the subtler, shifting terrains of Florida. Her art captures the essence of familiar and unfamiliar landscapes, immersing viewers in a dialogue between place and personal history.

Alongside Hazel’s intimate reflections, the “Surf’s Up” group exhibition showcases the work of ten diverse artists who responded dynamically to the theme of surfing and the ocean. Organized on a first-come, first-serve basis without requiring prior images, this exhibit highlights a broad spectrum of styles and interpretations. Participating artists were given two months to develop new works, resulting in an exciting and varied display that includes emerging talents and established creators alike. The exhibition offers a fresh and accessible look at the cultural and natural elements associated with coastal life.

Celebrate the opening of these exhibitions at the reception on Friday, July 3, from 6:00 to 8:30 pm. Meet the artists, engage with their work, and enjoy the vibrant artistic community in the heart of Cocoa Beach. This event promises to deliver a rich exploration of texture, memory, environment, and the timeless allure of surf culture.

Studios of Cocoa Beach invites all visitors to experience these evocative exhibitions. For more information, visit the Studios of Cocoa Beach, downtown Cocoa Beach at 165 Minutemen Causeway, right next to Heidi’s Jazz Club, and follow their social media channels. Visit www.studiosofcocoabeach.org for more information.

