This holiday season, give something truly meaningful. The Downtown Art Gallery invites the community to discover “The Art of Giving” on Saturday, November 7, from 10 am to 3 pm, whether it’s a hostess gift or starting your Christmas list early.

The gallery’s 21 talented artists have transformed their creativity into an inspiring collection of original artwork and smaller, giftable treasures. From ornaments, photography, paintings, prints and pottery to jewelry, basketry artistic silk scarves and more, visitors will find thoughtful gifts with a personal touch throughout the gallery’s bright and cheery light-filled showrooms.

Meet the artists, enjoy complimentary coffee, apple cider mimosas and fall treats, and discover the joy of giving something one-of-a-kind.

Celebrating 24 years in downtown Titusville, the Downtown Art Gallery is located at 400 Orange Street. Regular hours are Monday through Friday, 11 am to 5 pm, and Saturdays 11 am to 3 pm.

For more information, visit the gallery on Facebook or Instagram at @TheDowntownArtGallery, or call 321-268-0122.