No Vaccine Appointments Needed for Shots in Brevard

Brevard County just received a larger allotment of vaccine doses, so the Dept of Health is offering no-appointment-needed shots, starting Thursday, April 15th. The vaccinations will be offered from 4PM until 7PM at the Dept of Health in Viera. The drive-though site will also be open this Saturday and Sunday, April 17th and 18th, from 8AM until 7PM. Only first doses of the two-shot Moderna vaccine will be offered during these no-appointment-needed opportunities. If you already have an appointment, please arrive at your scheduled time. Again, the no-appointment-needed hours are 4 to 7PM through Tuesday, April 20th. And this weekend from 8AM until 7PM. Bring a completed consent form for faster service. The drive-though location for COVID-19 vaccinations is the Dept of Health in Viera at 2555 Judge Fran Jamieson Way.

