Ladapo says Florida will recommend against COVID vaccines for healthy children

Florida Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo says the state will formally recommend against COVID-19 vaccinations for healthy children.

Ladapo made the announcement Monday at a roundtable event organized by Gov. Ron DeSantis that featured a group of doctors who criticized coronavirus lockdowns and mandate policies.

Ladapo said there's no evidence to show that vaccines have had a significant impact on reducing the number of coronavirus cases among children.

"We're kind of scraping at the bottom of the barrel, particularly with healthy kids, in terms of actually being able to quantify — with any accuracy and any confidence — the even potential of benefit," Ladapo said.

“(Monday), we were able to bring doctors from around the world to discuss COVID-19 and the lack of data to support mandates. Scientific debate takes place in a public forum — it is not hidden in federal bureaucracy. We need to get back to living — not hiding in fear.”

It was not immediately clear when the state would release its health guidance.

Late last month, Ladapo and DeSantis announced new virus policy recommendations that discouraged mask-wearing and directed physicians to exercise their own judgment when treating virus patients, including the use of emerging treatments and off-label medications.

