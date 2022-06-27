Gas prices across Florida drop ahead of a busy Fourth of July weekend

Motorists across Florida are seeing a break at the gas jump just in time for Fourth of July weekend.

According to a news release from AAA, the average prices of a gallon of gas dropped 14 cents last week, to $4.68 a gallon.

It marks a second straight week of declines after prices reached a record high of $4.89 on June 13.

Mark Jenkins, spokesman for AAA, said the drop is due to lower crude oil and gas futures prices following the Fed's interest rate hike.

"Gas prices are moving in a favorable direction, as millions of Americans prepare to embark on an Independence Day road trip," Jenkins said in the release. "Despite the recent declines, gas prices are still likely to be the highest for this holiday in history."

A record number of drivers will hit the road for the Fourth of July, according to the release, with more than 42 million Americans driving 50 or more miles this weekend — including 2.3 million Floridians. This is a national increase of 151,000 from last year.

Travelers are advised to leave early and find alternate routes as roads COULD become congested — particularly on Thursday and Friday afternoons.

Motorists across the greater Tampa Bay region are paying an average of $4.65 a gallon.

