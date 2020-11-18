Search Query
Show Search
News
Local and State News Update
Weather - Storm Center
Florida News
2020 Election
Covid-19
Space News
Surf Report
Station Announcements
Morning Edition
All Things Considered
Local and State News Update
Weather - Storm Center
Florida News
2020 Election
Covid-19
Space News
Surf Report
Station Announcements
Morning Edition
All Things Considered
Music
New Music
Live In Studio
WFIT Song of the Day
WFIT on YouTube
Locals Only Playlist
New Music
Live In Studio
WFIT Song of the Day
WFIT on YouTube
Locals Only Playlist
Programing
Music Shows
News/Talk Programs
WFIT Features
Playlist
WFIT On Your Smart Speaker
WFIT Radio Schedule
Printable Schedule
Music Shows
News/Talk Programs
WFIT Features
Playlist
WFIT On Your Smart Speaker
WFIT Radio Schedule
Printable Schedule
Podcasts
Coastal Connection
Inside Florida Tech
Lagoon Minute
Linking the Arts
WFIT Space Minute
Coastal Connection
Inside Florida Tech
Lagoon Minute
Linking the Arts
WFIT Space Minute
Events
Public Events Calendar
Submit an Event
Public Events Calendar
Submit an Event
About Us
Contact Us
People
WFIT's Newsletter
WFIT Performance Studio
Public Service Announcements
Community Advisory Board
Audited Financials
CPB Survey
Diversity Statement
Florida Institute of Technology 990
FCC Public File
Contact Us
People
WFIT's Newsletter
WFIT Performance Studio
Public Service Announcements
Community Advisory Board
Audited Financials
CPB Survey
Diversity Statement
Florida Institute of Technology 990
FCC Public File
Support
Make A Donation
Business Sponsorship
Sustaining Membership
Broadcast Booster
Planned Giving
Car Donation
Day Sponsorship
Volunteer at WFIT
Shop Amazon/NPR
Building Wish List
Make A Donation
Business Sponsorship
Sustaining Membership
Broadcast Booster
Planned Giving
Car Donation
Day Sponsorship
Volunteer at WFIT
Shop Amazon/NPR
Building Wish List
Florida Tech
facebook
twitter
instagram
youtube
© 2020 WFIT
Menu
Public Radio for the Space Coast
Show Search
Search Query
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
On Air
Now Playing
WFIT-FM
On Air
Now Playing
WFIT-HD2
All Streams
News
Local and State News Update
Weather - Storm Center
Florida News
2020 Election
Covid-19
Space News
Surf Report
Station Announcements
Morning Edition
All Things Considered
Local and State News Update
Weather - Storm Center
Florida News
2020 Election
Covid-19
Space News
Surf Report
Station Announcements
Morning Edition
All Things Considered
Music
New Music
Live In Studio
WFIT Song of the Day
WFIT on YouTube
Locals Only Playlist
New Music
Live In Studio
WFIT Song of the Day
WFIT on YouTube
Locals Only Playlist
Programing
Music Shows
News/Talk Programs
WFIT Features
Playlist
WFIT On Your Smart Speaker
WFIT Radio Schedule
Printable Schedule
Music Shows
News/Talk Programs
WFIT Features
Playlist
WFIT On Your Smart Speaker
WFIT Radio Schedule
Printable Schedule
Podcasts
Coastal Connection
Inside Florida Tech
Lagoon Minute
Linking the Arts
WFIT Space Minute
Coastal Connection
Inside Florida Tech
Lagoon Minute
Linking the Arts
WFIT Space Minute
Events
Public Events Calendar
Submit an Event
Public Events Calendar
Submit an Event
About Us
Contact Us
People
WFIT's Newsletter
WFIT Performance Studio
Public Service Announcements
Community Advisory Board
Audited Financials
CPB Survey
Diversity Statement
Florida Institute of Technology 990
FCC Public File
Contact Us
People
WFIT's Newsletter
WFIT Performance Studio
Public Service Announcements
Community Advisory Board
Audited Financials
CPB Survey
Diversity Statement
Florida Institute of Technology 990
FCC Public File
Support
Make A Donation
Business Sponsorship
Sustaining Membership
Broadcast Booster
Planned Giving
Car Donation
Day Sponsorship
Volunteer at WFIT
Shop Amazon/NPR
Building Wish List
Make A Donation
Business Sponsorship
Sustaining Membership
Broadcast Booster
Planned Giving
Car Donation
Day Sponsorship
Volunteer at WFIT
Shop Amazon/NPR
Building Wish List
Florida Tech
facebook
twitter
instagram
youtube
Economy
Florida Just Passed A $15 Minimum Wage. Is The Time Right For A Big Nationwide Hike?
Andrea Hsu
,
Florida became the eighth state and the first in the South to adopt a $15 minimum wage. Replicating this in other states and on the federal level remains a challenge.