Politics & Government

Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody quickly launched an appeal Wednesday after a federal judge refused to block immigration-enforcement moves by President Joe Biden’s administration.
But even the proposal’s proponents, as well as a legal expert hired by House Speaker Chris Sprowls, acknowledged that the sports-betting provision is not a sure bet legally.
Among other things, they would establish a Florida Gaming Control Commission to police the industry, and allowing parimutuels to stop offering jai alai performances along with quarter-horse and harness races.
Restaurants were allowed to sell alcohol to go to help boost sales hurt by the coronavirus pandemic.
Among other things, it strips away current restrictions, such as a requirement of previous enrollment in public schools before students can receive vouchers.
Amid a legal battle that could be decided by the Florida Supreme Court, Gov. Ron DeSantis has signed a measure that will ratchet up a ban on local gun regulations.
Governor Ron DeSantis signed the elections bill into law Thursday morning. A lot of the bill has similarities between what was signed earlier this year in Georgia.
The U.S. House is considering a bill to give Medicare the power to negotiate lower costs for prescription drugs like insulin, a life-saving diabetes medicine that can cost families thousands of dollars a year.
Supporters of what's being called the "Rights of Nature" are planning to get a Constitutional amendment on the statewide ballot to grant these legal rights across Florida.
Gov. Ron DeSantis is facing blowback from Democrats after he gave Fox's morning news show, Fox & Friends, exclusive access to his signing of a controversial elections bill Thursday morning.
Gov. Ron DeSantis on Thursday signed an elections overhaul that was one of the most-contentious issues of the 2021 legislative session, as opponents immediately filed a lawsuit alleging that the measure is unconstitutional.
Parts of Florida are already beginning to battle summertime toxic algae blooms. State environmental regulators said yesterday at a public hearing that they still have no plans to adopt federal Environmental Protection Agency standards for toxic algae.
The Florida governor has made the environment a priority, dedicating millions to water quality and coastal infrastructure. But critics say he ignores the biggest threat: carbon emissions.
Commissioner Curt Smith who voted for the change says he doesn’t drink, but he wants to support local small businesses whose bottom lines might benefit from longer hours.