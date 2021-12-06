-
Motown founder Berry Gordy, opera star Justino Díaz, singer-songwriter Joni Mitchell, entertainer Bette Midler and television impresario Lorne Michaels were among those celebrated this weekend.
The trailblazing U.S.-born star and civil rights activist was given France's highest honor on Tuesday when she was inducted into the Pantheon. She first achieved fame in Paris in the 1920s.
Bly won a National Book Award and was a tireless advocate for poetry. But he knew he could rub people the wrong way. "I do remember people wanting to kill me," he said, "but that's not unusual."
"Diego y yo" depicts Kahlo's husband, Diego Rivera, on her forehead. It fetched $34.9 million in a Sotheby's auction — shattering a record set by Rivera.
For over 60 years, poet and activist Sonia Sanchez has helped redefine American culture, politics and education. She is this year's winner of the Gish Prize, a $250,000 lifetime achievement honor.
Photographer David Doubilet first dove below the surface at age 8 and has spent a lifetime making underwater images. He talks to NPR about his new book: Two Worlds: Above and Below the Sea.
Paul Day says his 7 foot tall, 3,000 pound bronze sculpture of Fred Rogers destined for the Rollins College campus is designed to "show him doing what he did best, and why he became so loved."
Former military photographer Pablo Piedra's macro photography of Costa Rican insects offers a new perspective of what might otherwise be seen as creepy critters.
In a new book, writer Uwe Schütte takes up a close examination of the unique context that gave rise to one of the century's most influential art projects.
"Recycle art activist" Thomas Dambo makes these gentle giants out of scrap wood, old pallets, twigs and debris. Dozens of them now preside over mountains, forests and parks around the world.
The Academy Award, Emmy and Golden Globe-winning actor reflects on his expansive career.
Twyla Moves, a new documentary by PBS American Masters, tells the story of the legendary choreographer, who got her start performing on subway platforms and rooftops in the 1960s.
For many small museums across the country, it's been over a year since their doors have been open to visitors, putting them in the same life-or-death situation as much of the rest of the arts sector.
New Orleans officials canceled all the Mardi Gras parades this year. But that didn't stop some residents from getting into the spirit anyway. They decorated their houses for drive-through parades.