-
The Oscar-, Emmy- and Tony Award-winning actor began acting in films in the 1950s. He said he felt like he was "starting over" in acting every decade — "you never stop learning how to act," he said.
-
Holbrook played the Southern humorist for more than six decades in his one-man show, Mark Twain Tonight. He's also known for playing Deep Throat in All the President's Men.
-
Batiste is one of several real-life musicians who consulted on the new Pixar film, about a middle-school band teacher who ends up in a fantastical realm called The Great Before.