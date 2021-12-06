-
Motown founder Berry Gordy, opera star Justino Díaz, singer-songwriter Joni Mitchell, entertainer Bette Midler and television impresario Lorne Michaels were among those celebrated this weekend.
The trailblazing U.S.-born star and civil rights activist was given France's highest honor on Tuesday when she was inducted into the Pantheon. She first achieved fame in Paris in the 1920s.
The Navajo Nation Museum is bringing a newly voiced version of the classic spaghetti Western to the Navajo Nation.
This is the first of two reports on a potent new synergy between protests and protest music in Latin America — from Cuba to Colombia, from San Juan to Santiago.
For over 60 years, poet and activist Sonia Sanchez has helped redefine American culture, politics and education. She is this year's winner of the Gish Prize, a $250,000 lifetime achievement honor.
Two sisters started what has become one of the most buzzed-about restaurants in South Florida.
The Allman Brothers Band’s first release was my very first album & I cut my teeth on this one, with its mesmerizing vocals, slide guitar, resonating lyrics and fascinating men on the cover and a creek view inside. So here I am, some 50 years later, 2021, going back to where it all began.
The Tonight Show music director has been branching out: In addition to buying a farm, he's making his directorial debut with Summer of Soul, a documentary about a 1969 concert series in Harlem.
The quintessential British institutions have changed over time and now face threats to their very existence.
Music offers freedom. Freedom of expression — a way to rejoice and to mourn, to offer comfort, to call for change.
President Nixon called for an "all-out offensive" against drugs and addiction. The U.S. is now rethinking policies that led to mass incarceration and shattered families while drug deaths kept rising.
Set during a record-breaking New York City heat wave, this vibrant screen adaptation of Lin-Manuel Miranda's stage musical pulses with musical numbers that blend of hip-hop, Latin pop and salsa.
In a new book, writer Uwe Schütte takes up a close examination of the unique context that gave rise to one of the century's most influential art projects.
Two free concerts will be held at the St. Augustine Amphitheatre (The Amp) on Saturday, June 19, to celebrate Juneteenth as part of the St. Augustine Music Festival’s 15th anniversary celebration.