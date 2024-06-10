Gas prices in Florida plummet to their lowest levels in four months

Gas prices across Florida are at their lowest level since February.

According to a news release from AAA, the average price of a gallon of regular unleaded gas is $3.28.

That's a drop of 15 cents over the past week, and 27 cents in just over a month.

It's also 11 cents less than this time last year.

Mark Jenkins, a spokesman with AAA, said lower global oil prices and a stronger U.S. dollar are contributing to the decline.

"Floridians and summer visitors will be pleasantly surprised when they go to fill up the gas tank this week," Jenkins said in the release. "Gas prices are the lowest in several months because of weakness in the oil and gasoline futures markets."

The release also cited analysts who said the drop in oil prices was the result of an agreement between OPEC and its allies to "gradually relax some voluntary output cuts later this year," thus increasing the supply of global fuel.

Motorists across the greater Tampa Bay area are paying $3.25 on average.

