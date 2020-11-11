© 2020 WFIT
Environment and Science

Save The Wee Turtles: Brevard Zoo Caring For Baby Sea Turtles Blown Back By Eta

WMFE | By Abe Aboraya
Published November 11, 2020 at 11:20 AM EST
The Brevard Zoo is caring for more than 50 sea turtles blown back to shore by Tropical Storm Eta. (Courtesy Brevard Zoo)
More than 50 baby sea turtles have washed back to Brevard County beaches over the last two days because of Tropical Storm Eta.

The Brevard Zoo’s Sea Turtle Healing Center is caring for the turtles, which can fit in the palm of your hand. The baby sea turtles were blown back from the lines of seaweed they feed on offshore.

If you come across a baby sea turtle on the beach, officials say you should not put them back into the water. The turtles won’t be strong enough to make it back to the seaweed.

“Remember that sea turtles of all sizes are federally protected, and it is illegal to touch them,” Brevard Zoo officials wrote in a news release. “Though you may think you’re doing a good deed by returning washbacks to the water, these fragile little reptiles will not make it far because they lack the energy to make the miles-long return to the Sargassum line.”

Instead, call the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission or the Sea Turtle Preservation Society if you are in Brevard County.  TheFlorida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission can be reached at 1-888-404-FWCC, and the Sea Turtle Preservation Society (in Brevard County only) can be reached at 321-206-0646.

 

