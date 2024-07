Artemis SLS Rocket Core Arrives at KSC

The core stage of NASA's mega-moon rocket, SLS, arrived at Kennedy Space Center aboard a barge from New Orleans. The SLS rocket will be prepped for the Artemis II mission inside the Vehicle Assembly Building. No earlier than September 2025, four astronauts will fly the Orion capsule around the moon and back.

WFIT's Rick Glasby has details.