WFIT Keller Radio Acoustic Sunday Funday!

Does anyone want to sit in the comfort of a back yard in tropical Florida, listen to some original local acoustic music, drink some ice cold beer, and dine on the finest wings on the planet?

Well, if you do, this is the event for you!

The first semi-quasi-bi-annual Steve Keller Radio Original Acoustic Sunday Funday Backyard Festival!

performances by:

Positive Chaos

Circle Line

Best Supporting Actor

Austin (from Gary Lazer Eyes)

and.... more to come.

Entry fee is $15 or a non perishable food item.

All charitable donations will go to American Legion Post #81

Follow this event and listen to Keller Radioon WFIT on Monday Nights at 7 for more information.

