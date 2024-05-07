© 2024 WFIT
Is Jerry Seinfeld's 'Unfrosted' a tasty treat, or just a stale old standby?

By Linda Holmes,
Aisha HarrisStephen ThompsonRommel WoodLiz MetzgerMike KatzifJessica Reedy
Published May 7, 2024 at 3:03 PM EDT
Melissa McCarthy, Jerry Seinfeld, and Jim Gaffigan in <em>Unfrosted</em>.
Netflix
Melissa McCarthy, Jerry Seinfeld, and Jim Gaffigan in Unfrosted.

The new Netflix film Unfrosted tells a fanciful invented version of the Pop-Tart's origin. The film was directed and co-written by Jerry Seinfeld, who also stars as a Kellogg's executive who's in a race to release a new breakfast idea before their rival beats them to it. Seinfeld is joined by a big cast of funny people including Melissa McCarthy, Amy Schumer, Jim Gaffigan, and Hugh Grant. But is the movie as satisfying as the Pop-Tart itself?

Movies
Linda Holmes
Linda Holmes is a pop culture correspondent for NPR and the host of Pop Culture Happy Hour. She began her professional life as an attorney. In time, however, her affection for writing, popular culture, and the online universe eclipsed her legal ambitions. She shoved her law degree in the back of the closet, gave its living room space to DVD sets of The Wire, and never looked back.
Aisha Harris
Aisha Harris is a host of Pop Culture Happy Hour.
Stephen Thompson
Stephen Thompson is a writer, editor and reviewer for NPR Music, where he speaks into any microphone that will have him and appears as a frequent panelist on All Songs Considered. Since 2010, Thompson has been a fixture on the NPR roundtable podcast Pop Culture Happy Hour, which he created and developed with NPR correspondent Linda Holmes. In 2008, he and Bob Boilen created the NPR Music video series Tiny Desk Concerts, in which musicians perform at Boilen's desk. (To be more specific, Thompson had the idea, which took seconds, while Boilen created the series, which took years. Thompson will insist upon equal billing until the day he dies.)
Rommel Wood
Liz Metzger
Mike Katzif
Jessica Reedy
