Red tide is continuing to thrive up and down Florida's Gulf Coast

Red tide blooms are continuing to make their way north of Florida's Gulf Coast.

This past week, the toxic patches have been detected from the panhandle, through the Big Bend and Tampa Bay regions, and down into Southwest Florida.

The concentrations seem to be worsening in the panhandle, while the situation is improving in the Greater Tampa Bay Region.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission reported Friday medium to high levels of the red tide organism Karenia brevis in Bay, Gulf, Franklin, Dixie, Levy, Pinellas, Manatee, Sarasota, and Lee counties.

Fish kills suspected to be related to red tide were recorded in Bay, Gulf, Franklin, Taylor, Dixie, Pinellas, Manatee, Sarasota, Charlotte, and Lee. Respiratory irritations were reported in many of those same counties.

As of Friday, in the Greater Tampa Bay Region, medium concentrations of red tide were detected at Fort Desoto Park in Pinellas; Anna Maria, Holmes Beach, Bradenton Beach, and Coquina Beach Park in Manatee; Longboat Key, and Lido Key in Sarasota.

The following map is a look at how likely it is that anyone along the beaches or coastlines will experience respiratory distress:

