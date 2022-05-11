Protest photos in a Florida high school yearbook will be allowed to appear

Students at a central Florida high school will be able to publish photos of protests in their high school yearbook.

The principal at Lyman High School in Longwood said one page was out of compliance with school board policy, and students would not get their yearbooks until they were covered with stickers.

He said the images show students holding rainbow flags and a “love is love” sign during a protest of Florida’s Parental Rights in Education Act, otherwise known as the "Don't Say Gay” law.

The Seminole County School Board reversed that decision Tuesday night.

The board voted unanimously to put disclaimer stickers in the yearbook, rather than cover up the images.

The law signed by Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis bans classroom instruction on sexual orientation or gender identity in grades K through 3.

Students at the school in Longwood spoke at the school board meeting prior to the vote.

Copyright 2022 WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7. To see more, visit WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7.