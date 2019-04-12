The Savants of Soul Live in Studio at WFIT Audio & Video

The Savants of Soul are a 9-piece retro-soul group from performing original soul music inspired by the sounds of the 1960s, contemporary retro-soul groups and the group's diverse collection of influences ranging from punk to hip-hop to Chicago blues to 1950s cool jazz.

Since the group's inception in Gainesville, FL, in 2011, they've made a name for themselves in the music scene by being an unparalleled live show experience, moving audiences of all ages with danceable, good-time music and an approach to performance as influenced by theater troupes as it is by musical performance.

The band has made its presence felt around the southeast, notably playing Red Gorilla at SXSW in 2017, Suwannee Hulaween in 2016 and Changeville in its hometown in 2018 and 2016. Along the way, The Savants of Soul show has been featured alongside Charles Bradley & His Extraordinaires, Benjamin Booker, The Dirty Dozen Brass Band, The Original Wailers and Thomas Wynn & The Believers.

WFIT presents The Savants of Soul performing their new single Dead Man Running live in WFIT's Performance Studio.

Check them out this Saturday at WFIT Sonic Waves Music Festival at Intracoastal Brewing Company this Saturday.