Live In Studio at WFIT
Under the supervision of WFIT's audio engineer, Andrew Walker, WFIT's state-of-the-art recording facility hosts regional, national and international artists. WFIT broadcasts performances and interviews live on just about any given day.You can watch segments from some of our Live In Studio sessions below or on WFIT's YouTube Channel.Live In Studio at WFIT is sponsored by Intracoastal Brewing Company.

Zeddemore Live In Studio at WFIT Audio & Video

WFIT | By Todd Kennedy
Published March 15, 2019 at 11:58 AM EDT
IMG_8248_Fotor.jpg

Formed in August 2016, Zeddemore is an alternative rock band with influences that range from Led Zeppelin to Maroon 5. Zeddemore’s music is dynamic, from crunchy rock riffs to driving epic sounding drums and bass, with articulate vocals that speak of self-empowerment, perseverance, and love.  The band recently dropped by WFIT for a Live In Studio Session. Their self-titled debut EP is out now on iTunes, Spotify, BandCamp, Amazon Music, and Google Play.

Todd Kennedy
Originally from Boston, Todd Kennedy began volunteering at WFIT 89.5 FM in 1992 as a late night jazz DJ. In 1998 he was hired as Director of Operations and in 2004 he became Program Director.
