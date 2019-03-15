Zeddemore Live In Studio at WFIT Audio & Video

Formed in August 2016, Zeddemore is an alternative rock band with influences that range from Led Zeppelin to Maroon 5. Zeddemore’s music is dynamic, from crunchy rock riffs to driving epic sounding drums and bass, with articulate vocals that speak of self-empowerment, perseverance, and love. The band recently dropped by WFIT for a Live In Studio Session. Their self-titled debut EP is out now on iTunes, Spotify, BandCamp, Amazon Music, and Google Play.