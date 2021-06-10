© 2021 WFIT
Through Music And Poetry, Valerie June Writes For Dreamers

XPN | By Raina Douris,
Jessie ScottKimberly Junod
Published June 10, 2021 at 6:49 AM EDT
Valerie June
Valerie June

When Valerie June enters a room, the air transforms. When she sings, her voice hits like an ocean wave and carries the listener along with it. With power and restraint, she uses her voice to its full effect.

Earlier this year, June released her album The Moon and Stars: Prescriptions for Dreamers and a book of poetry titled Maps for the Modern World. The artist considers herself as one of the dreamers, with her songs as the "prescriptions" aiding those listening. Through music and poetry, June wants to energize individual and collective change.

World Cafe's Nashville correspondent Jessie Scott talks to Valerie June about her multimedia works and the change she wants to achieve with them.
Copyright 2021 XPN.

Raina Douris
Raina Douris, an award-winning radio personality from Toronto, Ontario, comes to World Cafe from the CBC (Canadian Broadcasting Corporation), where she was host and writer for the daily live, national morning program Mornings on CBC Music. She is also involved with Canada's highest music honors: Since 2017, she has hosted the Polaris Music Prize Gala, for which she is also a jury member, and she has also been a jury member for the Juno Awards. Douris has also served as guest host and interviewer for various CBC Music and CBC Radio programs, and red carpet host and interviewer for the Juno Awards and Canadian Country Music Association Awards, as well as a panelist for such renowned CBC programs as Metro Morning, q and CBC News.
Jessie Scott
World Cafe Nashville correspondent Jessie Scott is a 50-year radio veteran, and is currently the program director and afternoon drive host at WMOT Roots Radio in Nashville. She has spent the last couple of decades nurturing, curating, writing, and creating audio and video, in an effort to tell the story of American roots music.
Kimberly Junod
