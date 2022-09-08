On 'Young Blood,' singer-guitarist Marcus King sets songs of pain to 70's style stadium rock

Editor’s note: The following story deals with suicide. If you have suicidal thoughts, the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is 988 (En Español: 1-888-628-9454; Deaf and Hard of Hearing: 1-800-799-4889).

For suicide prevention resources from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, click here.

Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd speaks with singer-guitarist Marcus King about his new album “Young Blood” which dropped on Aug. 26.

King sets out on tour this fall.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.