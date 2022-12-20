© 2022 WFIT
Very Cool & Good - 2022 Wrapped

WFIT | By Mikey Holland
Published December 20, 2022 at 8:04 AM EST
One of Todd Kennedy's last actions as Program Director at WFIT was adding Very Cool and Good to the lineup of an already stellar roster of quality radio programming for the Space Coast.

Here's a list of bangers that came out this year for your listening pleasure, as heard on ♪Very Cool and Good♪

Desert Mirror Nico Georis
In These Times Makaya McCraven
Perform the Compositions of Sam Wilkes & Jacob Mann Sam Wilkes & Jacob Mann
Magic Pony Ride µ-Ziq

Nisemono Ginger Root

Penta Fest Luzius Schuler
Cherry Daphni
Fresh Fruit For Rotting Vegetables (2022 Mix) Dead Kennedys
Free Time Jerry Paper

Digital Roses Don't Die Big K.R.I.T.
[Warning: Language]

Tropical Dancer Charlotte Adigéry & Bolis Pupul
NOT TiGHT DOMi & JD BECK & Herbie Hancock
Come! See!! M|O|O|N
home Two Shell

Park Your Car On My Face Louis Cole
[Warning: Language]

Impossible Isle Sunset Rollercoaster / never young beach
Semblance MorMor
Arrangements Preoccupations
Why Not?/Montara Kiefer

Shadows Leap Surface to Air Missive

Mikey Holland
A Melbourne native, raised on a steady diet of alternative deep cuts from his dad's bootleg WFIT tapes.
