Very Cool & Good - 2022 Wrapped

One of Todd Kennedy's last actions as Program Director at WFIT was adding Very Cool and Good to the lineup of an already stellar roster of quality radio programming for the Space Coast.

Here's a list of bangers that came out this year for your listening pleasure, as heard on ♪Very Cool and Good♪



Desert Mirror Nico Georis

In These Times Makaya McCraven

Perform the Compositions of Sam Wilkes & Jacob Mann Sam Wilkes & Jacob Mann

Magic Pony Ride µ-Ziq

Nisemono Ginger Root

Penta Fest Luzius Schuler

Cherry Daphni

Fresh Fruit For Rotting Vegetables (2022 Mix) Dead Kennedys

Free Time Jerry Paper

Digital Roses Don't Die Big K.R.I.T.

[Warning: Language]

Tropical Dancer Charlotte Adigéry & Bolis Pupul

NOT TiGHT DOMi & JD BECK & Herbie Hancock

Come! See!! M|O|O|N

home Two Shell

Park Your Car On My Face Louis Cole

[Warning: Language]

Impossible Isle Sunset Rollercoaster / never young beach

Semblance MorMor

Arrangements Preoccupations

Why Not?/Montara Kiefer

Shadows Leap Surface to Air Missive