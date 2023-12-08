Jazz Piano Christmas 2023

Palm trees and sandy beaches were in the air on a chilly December night as we gathered for NPR's annual A Jazz Piano Christmas concert at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington, D.C.

This year, the annual holiday concert featured an all-Cuban program with veteran Hilario Durán, vocalist/pianist Melvis Santa and former Jazz Piano Christmas young talent, Alfredo Rodríguez.

While now living in different parts of the world, each brought their Cuban roots to a collection of traditional holiday tunes and a couple of other songs that reflected their connections to Afro-Cuban culture and jazz.

From cha-cha-cha's to ho-ho-ho's, the whole concert is a holiday treat with a distinct, danceable groove.

SET LIST

Hilario Durán

Medley: "Carol of the Bells" / "What Child is This?"

"O Holy Night"

"O Christmas Tree"



Melvis Santa

"Dibule oñí" (Gilberto Valdés)

"Descarga pa' Celeste" (Melvis Santa)

"Santa Baby" (Philip Springer, Joan Javits)



Alfredo Rodríguez

"El Güije" (Alfredo Rodríguez)

"Silent Night"

"Jingle Bells"

