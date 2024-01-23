“Beyond The Warrior’s Eyes” By Brian Tarquin & his Heavy Friends

Lifting up our veterans through music is something that Brian Tarquin & his Heavy Friends will do until there are no more wars. Brian’s friends include superhero musicians that love working with him on a number of albums he’s released from hard rock to jazz over the past (20) years). “‘Beyond The Warrior’s Eyes” (out January 19, on Downtown Music/Dashgo Distribution) honors military soldiers who defend our freedoms. I wanted a true star- studded musician tribute of soaring instrumental songs. So, I was very fortune to get such iconic players as Jean Luc Ponty, Eric Johnson, Robben Ford and Steve Morse to help me express our gratitude.”

A heavy and glorious fusion-prog collection, “Beyond the

Warrior’s Eyes” is Brian and his friends (Jean Luc Ponty, Eric Johnson, Robben Ford (Miles Davis), Steve Morse (Deep Purple), Dean Brown (David Sanborn), Hal Lindes (Dire Straits), Chris Poland (Megadeth), John Tropea (Billy Cobham), Steve Kindler (Jeff Beck), Carl Verheyen (Supertramp) & Larry McCray (John Mayall), the late Phil Naro, and the Budapest Symphony Orchestra) latest collaborative album. “Beyond The Warrior’s Eyes” mission is to support the charity, Hope For The Warriors, who provide medical care, mental health counseling, professional training and education, physical conditioning and transition services for wounded, ill, and injured Marines and Navy members. https://www.hopeforthewarriors.org/

“Beyond The Warrior’s Eyes” Special Donation Page: https://support.hopeforthewarriors.org/Beyond-The-Warriors-Eyes

The album “Beyond The Warrior’s Eyes” was produced, engineered and composed entirely by Brian Tarquin. Well-connected with star musicians, he is a one-man army playing all instruments except drums where studio drummer Reggie Pryor lends his services. The album was recorded in Tarquin’s Jungle Room Studios on 2” analog tape through a vintage Trident London 24 console and a host of analog outboard gear. Brian transferred the recording to either Pro Tools or Logic, finishing the recording digitally. He lastly recorded all final mixes down to an Ampex 440C 1⁄4” 2 track analog tape. Tape Op Interview on process: https://tapeop.com/interviews/158/brian- tarquin/

What about some of the “Beyond The Warrior’s Eyes” tracks? “Behind the Iron Curtain” with Chris Poland is a thundering and glorious orchestration of guitar playing. Chris loves working with Brian, “This particular project I felt was a bit more important. Here we honor our veterans for their courage and sacrifice.”

Jean Luc Ponty was inspired to play his electric violin on the album, when he heard the title track, “Beyond the Warrior’s Eyes.” Steve Morse and John Tropea soloed and blended their lead guitars on a dreamy yet danceable instrumental, “Faith & Hope.” The combination of guitar work from multi-genre-rocker Eric Johnson and fusion’s Dean Brown on “The Gates of Valhalla” is an upbeat and magical journey that takes the listener away from his or her troubles.

The album closes with a song, “These Colors Don’t Run,” which pays tribute to our soldiers. The late Phil Naro sings on this with guitar from Steve Morse, who gives “kudos to Phil for his vocal performance, and add that he loves working with Brian, who "is a great guy to work with and is very versatile at all parts of this music business.”

The Emmy award winning guitarist/composer has radio hits in several formats as Smooth Jazz, NACC Loud Rock & CMJ’s RPM charts. He’s had songs on major TV shows and popular movies including CSI, Seinfeld, Good Morning America, The Watcher (Keanu Reeves), Desert Heat (Van Damme), The Sender (R. Lee Ermey), and National Lampoon’s Repli-Kate (Ali Landry).... He’s won 3 Emmy Awards for “Outstanding Achievement in Music Direction and Composition for a Drama Series” for All My Children, a Global Music Award, honors from SESAC and a number of nominations from the Josie Music Awards for best guitarist, producer and album. Brian has appeared on 50 releases, has 38 million streams on Pandora, Spotify & Apple: selling over 140,000 records in his career. Brian is an award-winning published Author; below is a list of his books.

Brian and Joe Satriani won “Best Video” for “Speed of Sound” from the recent “Brothers in Arms” album and a Global Music Gold Award for his release “Orlando In Heaven,” put together to pay tribute to the victims shot at the Pulse Nightclub in 2016.

Brian's weekly NPR radio show called Guitar Trax on WFIT 89.5FM

on the Florida Space Coast is streamed on www.wfit.org.

on www.wfit.org. He hosts in depth interviews with world-renowned guitarists every Monday night from 10pm-Midnight.

Quotes from Artists on “Beyond The Warrior’s Eyes”

“Beyond The Warrior’s Eyes” is the song that inspired me the most to play on when Brian asked me to collaborate on his album, and I am very happy to be part of this project to help U.S. Veterans get what they need.

-Jean Luc Ponty

Brian Tarquin’s superb latest offering is brimming with fresh, funky, killer grooves and majestic soaring guitar melodies featuring French virtuoso violinist Jean Luc Ponty, shredding it up on “Beyond The Warrior Eyes.”

-Hal Lindes (Dire Straits)

It's always my pleasure to play on anything Brian brings my way, but this particular project I felt was a bit more important. Here we honor our veterans for their courage and sacrifice

-Chris Poland (Megadeth)

Brian is a great guy to work with and is very versatile at all parts of this music business. Kudos to Phil Naro, coming up with another great vocal part for “These Colors Don't Run”! -Steve Morse (Deep Purple)

Collaborating on “La Sierra del Norte” with Brian was a joy. The challenge was to play as melodic as possible in 6/8 time with a completely different tone than the melody.

-Carl Verheyen (Supertramp)

Brian has put together a stellar group of guitarists and provided wonderful vehicles for creative improvisation. I'm thrilled to be a part of the project and this worthy cause. --Dean Brown (David Sanborn)

