Sense of Place: Wuxtry Records is the heart of Athens' musical legacy

XPN | By Raina Douris,
Miguel Perez
Published May 13, 2024 at 2:32 PM EDT
Wuxtry Records in Athens, Ga.
Kimberly Junod
/
WXPN
If you were to plan a musical pilgrimage to Athens, Ga. — one of the birthplaces of alternative rock and home to bands like R.E.M., Pylon, Drive-By Truckers and The B-52s — you would be smart to schedule in a whole day to visit Wuxtry Records. It's the kind of record shop you could spend forever in.

As part of our Sense of Place: Athens series, World Cafe stopped by the independent record store to find out why it's such an important part of the Athens music scene and its music history. In this session, we'll meet the folks who run Wuxtry, like owner Dan Wall and longtime manager Nathaniel Mitchell.

Wuxtry Records owner Dan Wall (left) with <em>World Cafe </em>host Raina Douris and store manager Nathaniel Mitchell.
Kimberly Junod / WXPN
/
WXPN
Wall talks about some of Wuxtry's former employees who went on to become famous, and about how this record store has survived thanks to their dedication to vinyl.

This episode of World Cafe was produced and edited by Miguel Perez. Our senior producer is Kimberly Junod and our engineer is Chris Williams. Our programming and booking coordinator is Chelsea Johnson and our line producer is Will Loftus.

Raina Douris
Raina Douris, an award-winning radio personality from Toronto, Ontario, comes to World Cafe from the CBC (Canadian Broadcasting Corporation), where she was host and writer for the daily live, national morning program Mornings on CBC Music. She was also involved with Canada's highest music honors: hosting the Polaris Music Prize Gala from 2017 to 2019, as well as serving on the jury for both that award and the Juno Awards. Douris has also served as guest host and interviewer for various CBC Music and CBC Radio programs, and red carpet host and interviewer for the Juno Awards and Canadian Country Music Association Awards, as well as a panelist for such renowned CBC programs as Metro Morning, q and CBC News.
Miguel Perez
