Sense of Place: Telemarket captures the 'existential quandary' of life in Athens

XPN | By Raina Douris,
Miguel Perez
Published May 15, 2024 at 1:52 PM EDT
Telemarket
Courtesy of the artist
Telemarket

Athens, Ga., is widely considered one of the birthplaces of alternative rock. It's a city rich with music history, with fans making the trek two hours out of Atlanta to see the record store where Kate Pierson, of The B-52s, used to work or Weaver D's Delicious Fine Foods, where a sign outside that reads "Automatic for the People" inspired one of R.E.M.'s biggest albums.

But that illustrious music history isn't simply "the past." It is ever-present, and it continues to influence new bands.

As part of our Sense of Place: Athens series, we sit down with Adam Wayton, the frontman of Athens punk band Telemarket. The five-piece recently released their debut album, Ad Nauseam, which puts to words some of "the existential quandary, heartache, and hilarity" of the past few years.

Adam Wayton fronts the Athens punk band Telemarket.
Kimberly Junod / WXPN
/
WXPN
Adam Wayton fronts the Athens punk band Telemarket.

This episode of World Cafe was produced and edited by Miguel Perez. Our senior producer is Kimberly Junod and our engineer is Chris Williams. Our programming and booking coordinator is Chelsea Johnson and our line producer is Will Loftus.

Raina Douris
Raina Douris, an award-winning radio personality from Toronto, Ontario, comes to World Cafe from the CBC (Canadian Broadcasting Corporation), where she was host and writer for the daily live, national morning program Mornings on CBC Music. She was also involved with Canada's highest music honors: hosting the Polaris Music Prize Gala from 2017 to 2019, as well as serving on the jury for both that award and the Juno Awards. Douris has also served as guest host and interviewer for various CBC Music and CBC Radio programs, and red carpet host and interviewer for the Juno Awards and Canadian Country Music Association Awards, as well as a panelist for such renowned CBC programs as Metro Morning, q and CBC News.
Miguel Perez
Miguel Perez is a radio producer for NPR's World Cafe, based out of WXPN in Philadelphia. Before that, he covered arts, music and culture for KERA in Dallas. He reported on everything from the rise of NFTs in the music industry to the enduring significance of gay and lesbian bars to the LGBTQ community in North Texas.