Sense of Place: Telemarket captures the 'existential quandary' of life in Athens

Athens, Ga., is widely considered one of the birthplaces of alternative rock. It's a city rich with music history, with fans making the trek two hours out of Atlanta to see the record store where Kate Pierson, of The B-52s, used to work or Weaver D's Delicious Fine Foods, where a sign outside that reads "Automatic for the People" inspired one of R.E.M.'s biggest albums.

But that illustrious music history isn't simply "the past." It is ever-present, and it continues to influence new bands.

As part of our Sense of Place: Athens series, we sit down with Adam Wayton, the frontman of Athens punk band Telemarket. The five-piece recently released their debut album, Ad Nauseam, which puts to words some of "the existential quandary, heartache, and hilarity" of the past few years.

Kimberly Junod / WXPN / WXPN Adam Wayton fronts the Athens punk band Telemarket.

