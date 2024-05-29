© 2024 WFIT
30A Songwriters Sessions: KT Tunstall

XPN | By Stephen Kallao,
Miguel Perez
Published May 29, 2024 at 10:35 AM EDT

One of the premiere singer-songwriter festivals in the U.S. happens along the Emerald Coast in northwest Florida. It's called the 30A Songwriters Festival. Over the next few weeks, we're taking you there as we broadcast the 30A sessions, courtesy of our friends at WMOT.

Today, we're featuring a performance from KT Tunstall. The Scottish singer-songwriter visited Florida ahead of her current tour with Shawn Colvin to play a set of songs including an old favorite. Enjoy.

Thank you to WMOT's Jessie Scott; Erika Nalow for recording and mixing this session; and Jessica Rigsby and Kinsey McBride for capturing it on video.

This episode of World Cafe was produced by Miguel Perez. Our senior producer is Kimberly Junod and our engineer is Chris Williams. Our line producer is Will Loftus, and our programming and booking coordinator is Chelsea Johnson.
Stephen Kallao
Miguel Perez
Miguel Perez is a radio producer for NPR's World Cafe, based out of WXPN in Philadelphia. Before that, he covered arts, music and culture for KERA in Dallas. He reported on everything from the rise of NFTs in the music industry to the enduring significance of gay and lesbian bars to the LGBTQ community in North Texas.