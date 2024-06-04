© 2024 WFIT
Nathalie Joachim on her latest album, 'Ki moun ou ye'

XPN | By Raina Douris,
Miguel Perez
Published June 4, 2024 at 1:51 PM EDT
Erin Patrice O'Brien / Courtesy of the artist

If you were to look at her resume, you might be intimidated by Nathalie Joachim. She began playing piano at the age of 4, flute at the age of 9, and by 10, she was studying at Juilliard in their music advancement program.

Joachim co-founded an urban pop art flute duo called Flutronic, and she has also played flute for Eighth Blackbird, a Chicago-based chamber ensemble. She is also an assistant professor of composition at Princeton University.

But Joachim is no stuffed-shirt snob when it comes to music. When you speak to her, you can feel her excitement about the possibilities in music. You can hear her enthusiasm for the way music tells stories and connects us.

That's what she's been exploring on her last two solo albums. In 2019, she released her Grammy-nominated album, Fanm d'Ayiti, an album that celebrates the voices of Haitian women like her grandmother. In this session, Joachim talks about how she has continued to strengthen her bond with Haiti on her new album, Ki Moun ou ye, which she wrote mostly in Haitian Creole.

This episode of World Cafe was produced and edited by Miguel Perez. Our senior producer is Kimberly Junod and our engineer is Chris Williams. Our programming and booking coordinator is Chelsea Johnson and our line producer is Will Loftus.

Raina Douris
Raina Douris, an award-winning radio personality from Toronto, Ontario, comes to World Cafe from the CBC (Canadian Broadcasting Corporation), where she was host and writer for the daily live, national morning program Mornings on CBC Music. She was also involved with Canada's highest music honors: hosting the Polaris Music Prize Gala from 2017 to 2019, as well as serving on the jury for both that award and the Juno Awards. Douris has also served as guest host and interviewer for various CBC Music and CBC Radio programs, and red carpet host and interviewer for the Juno Awards and Canadian Country Music Association Awards, as well as a panelist for such renowned CBC programs as Metro Morning, q and CBC News.
Miguel Perez
Miguel Perez is a radio producer for NPR's World Cafe, based out of WXPN in Philadelphia. Before that, he covered arts, music and culture for KERA in Dallas. He reported on everything from the rise of NFTs in the music industry to the enduring significance of gay and lesbian bars to the LGBTQ community in North Texas.