Iron & Wine on his latest album, 'Light Verse'

By Stephen Kallao,
Miguel Perez
Published June 21, 2024 at 10:46 AM EDT
Iron & Wine
Kim Black
/
Courtesy of the artist
Iron & Wine

Born during the pandemic, Iron & Wine's new album tackles loss and joy in equal measure. Light Verse is full of moments that are altogether aching and playful, caught somewhere between melancholic and whimsical.

Iron & Wine's Sam Beam joins us to talk about decamping to Laurel Canyon to work with producer Dave Way, collaborating with Fiona Apple, and which part of speech he's not particularly fond of including in his songs. Plus, we have a live performance taped at this year's NON-COMMvention in Philadelphia.

This episode of World Cafe was produced and edited by Miguel Perez. Our senior producer is Kimberly Junod and our engineer is Chris Williams. Our programming and booking coordinator is Chelsea Johnson and our line producer is Will Loftus.

Copyright 2024 NPR

Stephen Kallao
[Copyright 2024 XPN]
See stories by Stephen Kallao
Miguel Perez
Miguel Perez is a radio producer for NPR's World Cafe, based out of WXPN in Philadelphia. Before that, he covered arts, music and culture for KERA in Dallas. He reported on everything from the rise of NFTs in the music industry to the enduring significance of gay and lesbian bars to the LGBTQ community in North Texas.