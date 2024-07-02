On their latest album, Chromeo gets serious ... but not that serious

Some people mellow with age. There's a perception that you should stop fooling around as you get older and start taking things seriously. But it doesn't have to be that way. Chromeo is proof of that.

The Canadian electro-funk duo is David Macklovitch, or Dave 1, and Patrick Gemayel, who goes by P-Thugg. They've been making music together since they met in Montreal in their teens, and they released their debut album as Chromeo, called She's in Control, in 2004. That album contained their single "Needy Girl," a track about a clingy girlfriend that's both funny and incredibly catchy. Over the next two decades, Chromeo cemented their reputation as both clever electro-funk artists and guys with a well-developed, goofy sense of humor.

Now, 20 years since they started, their subject matter has matured. On their new album, Adult Contemporary, they're singing about monogamy and commitment, but Dave 1 and P-Thugg join me today to talk about how their sense of humor, love of wordplay and dedication to funk hasn't waned a bit.

This episode of World Cafe was produced and edited by Kimberly Junod. The web story was created by Miguel Perez. Our engineer is Chris Williams. Our programming and booking coordinator is Chelsea Johnson and our line producer is Will Loftus.

