Guitar Trax Show: Al Di Meola Interview

WFIT | By Brian Tarquin
Published September 30, 2024 at 3:23 PM EDT
ElecSWilkes

A pioneer of blending jazz, rock and Latin-tinged fusion!

Brian Tarquin from the Guitar Trax Show interviews Al Di Meola. A bona fide guitar hero, perennial poll-winner, and prolific composer, he has amassed over 20 albums as a leader while collaborating on a dozen or so others with the likes of the fusion supergroup Return to Forever (with Chick Corea, Stanley Clarke and Lenny White), the celebrated acoustic Guitar Trio featuring fellow virtuosos John McLaughlin and Paco de Lucia, and the Rite of Strings trio with bassist Clarke and violinist Jean-Luc Ponty. And while his dazzling technique on both acoustic and electric guitars has afforded him regal status among the hordes of fretboard fanatics who regularly flock to his concerts, the depth of Di Meola's writing along with the soulfulness and the inherent lyricism of his guitaristic expression have won him legions of fans worldwide beyond the guitar aficionado set.
Brian Tarquin
Multi-Emmy award winning Brian Tarquin is an established top rate composer/guitarist/producer. He has produced and recorded such guitar icons as Joe Satriani, Eric Johnson, Larry Coryell, Robben Ford, Steve Morse, Vinnie Moore to name a few. Through the past 30 years he has enjoyed Top 10 radio hits in several formats. His recent release "Beyond The Warrior's Eyes" went #1 on the Roots Music Reports Top 50 Fusion Albums.

