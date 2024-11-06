© 2024 WFIT
More songs to calm the nerves

By Robin Hilton,
Stephen Thompson
Published November 6, 2024 at 10:20 AM EST
When we reach for songs to slow the blood, we find a lot of recurring themes. It's not just calming washes of amorphous, ambient tones. These are songs with something your brain can hold on to, with reflections on gratitude and kindness that remind us to hit pause and take notice of all the goodness in our lives.

In our second installment this year of soothing songs, we take a deep breath and let it out with the music of Max Richter, Hania Rani, Fleet Foxes, Yasmin Williams and more. NPR Music (and Pop Culture Happy Hour) host Stephen Thompson joins All Songs Considered host Robin Hilton with more songs to calm the nerves.

Featured artists and songs:

1. Joan Shelley: "Easy Now," from Over and Even
2. Fleet Foxes: "Helplessness Blues," from Helplessness Blues
3. Theo Alexander: "re; Waiting," from Animadversions
4. Hania Rani & Dobrawa Czocher: "There Will Be Hope," from Inner Symphonies
5. Nicholas Britell: "Eden (Harlem)," from If Beale Street Could Talk
6. Max Richter: "Dream 3 (in the midst of my life)," from From Sleep
7. Stars of the Lid: "Even If You're Never Awake," from And Their Refinement of the Decline
8. Iron & Wine: "Passing Afternoon," from Our Endless Numbered Days
9. Yasmin Williams: "Juvenescence," from Urban Driftwood
10. Gidon Kremer & Keith Jarrett: "Fratres (for violin and piano)," from Arvo Párt: Tabula Rasa

Robin Hilton
Robin Hilton is a producer and co-host of the popular NPR Music show All Songs Considered.
Stephen Thompson
Stephen Thompson is a writer, editor and reviewer for NPR Music, where he speaks into any microphone that will have him and appears as a frequent panelist on All Songs Considered. Since 2010, Thompson has been a fixture on the NPR roundtable podcast Pop Culture Happy Hour, which he created and developed with NPR correspondent Linda Holmes. In 2008, he and Bob Boilen created the NPR Music video series Tiny Desk Concerts, in which musicians perform at Boilen's desk. (To be more specific, Thompson had the idea, which took seconds, while Boilen created the series, which took years. Thompson will insist upon equal billing until the day he dies.)
