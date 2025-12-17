© 2025 WFIT
Top 10 Songs of 2025 from our DJs

WFIT
Published December 17, 2025 at 4:18 PM EST
These are some of the artists who released music in 2025 that rocked our broadcast this year.

Steve Keller's Top 10

  1. Counting Crows - With Love A-Z
  2. Wolf Alive - Bloom Baby Bloom
  3. The Format - Holy Roller
  4. Half Gospel - Miracles (Local)
  5. Kathleen Edwards - Save Your Soul
  6. Wednesday - Bitter Everyday
  7. The Retrograde - If You Love Them (Let Them Go)
  8. Jon Batiste - Big Money
  9. Hamilton Leithauser - Knockin' Heart
  10. Boo Boos - C'Mon Baby

Steve Yasko's Top 10

  1. Lover Girl – Laufey
  2. White Horses – Wolf Alice
  3. Rain in the River –  Bruce Springsteen
  4. People of Substance – Craig Finn
  5. Caroline - Mumford & Sons
  6. Everything You Do – The Happy Fits
  7. Elegantly Wasted – Hermanos Gutierrez/Leon Bridges
  8. Disco Life – Say She She
  9. People Watching – Sam Fender
  10. Time Waited – My Morning Jacket

Mikey's Top 10

  1. Mood Drills Use Your Words
  2. Water From Your Eyes Playing Classics
  3. OMA Don't Cry - Live
  4. Molly Nilsson How Much Is the World
  5. Alex Kassian Body Singer
  6. Vulfpeck New Beastly
  7. Preoccupations Ill at Ease
  8. Julie Malia, Don Ross Anne and Martin
  9. ROMsets Tabsz
  10. Kaelin Ellis td8

Todd Kennedy's Top 10

1. WET LEG - Catch These Fists
2. JEFF TWEEDY - Lou Reed Was My Babysitter
3. WEDNESDAY - Townies
4. GEESE - Cobra
5. THE BELAIR LIP BOMBS - Hey You
6. ALEX G - Afterlife
7. FLIPTURN - Rodeo Clown
8. SAY SHE SHE - Disco Life
9. ROYAL OTIS - Moody
10. SNOCAPS - Heathcliff

Sister Mary's Top Songs

  1. "Masterpiece (Featuring Joe Bonamassa)", Janiva Magness, Back For Me
  2. "Well Oh Well", Roomful Of Blues, Steppin’ Out
  3. "Where U At? (Featuring Christone Kingfish Ingram)", Buddy Guy, Ain’t Done With The Blues
  4. "Strong Black Mattie", Candice Ivory, New Southern Vintage
  5. "Ain’t Worth The Heartache", Tommy Castro & The Painkillers, Closer To The Bone
  6. "Use It, Or Lose It (Featuring Joe Bonamassa)", Dave Mason, A Shade Of Blue
  7. "Blues For You (Featuring The Ruffus Cotton Band)", Vineet, Delta Blues
  8. "Rum Boogie", Southern Avenue, Family
  9. "Run Run Baby", Terry Hanck, Grease To Gravy
  10. "Need To Know You Better", Yates McKendree, Need To Know
  11. "Let’s Call It A Day", Sean McDonald, Have Mercy
  12. "I Can’t Stop Loving You", Ryan Hartt, Be About It!

Barefoot Rick's Top Songs

  1. Blur - The Narcissist
  2. Car Seat Headrest - The Catostrophe
  3. Cardinals - Twist and Turn
  4. Counting Crows - With Love…
  5. Goose - Madalena
  6. Hermanos Guitierrez - Elegantly Wasted
  7. Jeff Tweedy - Enough
  8. Jesse Welles - Horses
  9. Lucinda Williams - The World’s Gone Wrong
  10. Matt Berninger - Bonnet of Pins
  11. Of Monsters and Men - Ordinary Creature
  12. Pulp - Spike Island
  13. The Belair Lip Bombs - Hey You
  14. Wet Leg - Catch These Fists

Jason Griggs' Top Songs

  1. Cameron Winter —  Love Take Miles
  2. Mavis Staples — Sad and Beautiful World
  3. Tropical F*** Storm — Stepping on a Rake
  4. Geese — 100 Horses
  5. Viagra Boys — Medicine for Horses
  6. Little Simz — Don't Leave Too Soon 
  7. Deep Sea Diver — Tiny Threads
  8. Viagra Boys — Medicine for Horses
  9. Car Seat Headrest — The Catastrophe (Good Luck With That, Man) 
  10. Divorce — Pill
  11. Frankie and The Witch Fingers — Conducting Experiments
  12. Valerie June — Endless Tree
  13. she's green — Graze

DJ Hannah's Top 10

1) good flying birds - Fall Away
2) fantasy of a broken heart - We Confront the Demon in Mysterious Ways
3) The Laughing Chimes - A Promise to Keep
4) Yakushimaru Etsuko, Katamari Damacy Series SOUND TEAM - Diver
5) Sharp Pins - I Don’t Have the Heart
6) Sunday Mourners - There’s a Garden in You
7) Autocamper - Proper
8) Jawdropped - Star (technically released in 2024, but on their 2025 EP)
9) Stereolab - Aerial Troubles
10) Machine Girl - Come on Baby, Scrape My Data
