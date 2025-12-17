Top 10 Songs of 2025 from our DJs
- Counting Crows - With Love A-Z
- Wolf Alive - Bloom Baby Bloom
- The Format - Holy Roller
- Half Gospel - Miracles (Local)
- Kathleen Edwards - Save Your Soul
- Wednesday - Bitter Everyday
- The Retrograde - If You Love Them (Let Them Go)
- Jon Batiste - Big Money
- Hamilton Leithauser - Knockin' Heart
- Boo Boos - C'Mon Baby
- Lover Girl – Laufey
- White Horses – Wolf Alice
- Rain in the River – Bruce Springsteen
- People of Substance – Craig Finn
- Caroline - Mumford & Sons
- Everything You Do – The Happy Fits
- Elegantly Wasted – Hermanos Gutierrez/Leon Bridges
- Disco Life – Say She She
- People Watching – Sam Fender
- Time Waited – My Morning Jacket
- Mood Drills Use Your Words
- Water From Your Eyes Playing Classics
- OMA Don't Cry - Live
- Molly Nilsson How Much Is the World
- Alex Kassian Body Singer
- Vulfpeck New Beastly
- Preoccupations Ill at Ease
- Julie Malia, Don Ross Anne and Martin
- ROMsets Tabsz
- Kaelin Ellis td8
1. WET LEG - Catch These Fists
2. JEFF TWEEDY - Lou Reed Was My Babysitter
3. WEDNESDAY - Townies
4. GEESE - Cobra
5. THE BELAIR LIP BOMBS - Hey You
6. ALEX G - Afterlife
7. FLIPTURN - Rodeo Clown
8. SAY SHE SHE - Disco Life
9. ROYAL OTIS - Moody
10. SNOCAPS - Heathcliff
- "Masterpiece (Featuring Joe Bonamassa)", Janiva Magness, Back For Me
- "Well Oh Well", Roomful Of Blues, Steppin’ Out
- "Where U At? (Featuring Christone Kingfish Ingram)", Buddy Guy, Ain’t Done With The Blues
- "Strong Black Mattie", Candice Ivory, New Southern Vintage
- "Ain’t Worth The Heartache", Tommy Castro & The Painkillers, Closer To The Bone
- "Use It, Or Lose It (Featuring Joe Bonamassa)", Dave Mason, A Shade Of Blue
- "Blues For You (Featuring The Ruffus Cotton Band)", Vineet, Delta Blues
- "Rum Boogie", Southern Avenue, Family
- "Run Run Baby", Terry Hanck, Grease To Gravy
- "Need To Know You Better", Yates McKendree, Need To Know
- "Let’s Call It A Day", Sean McDonald, Have Mercy
- "I Can’t Stop Loving You", Ryan Hartt, Be About It!
- Blur - The Narcissist
- Car Seat Headrest - The Catostrophe
- Cardinals - Twist and Turn
- Counting Crows - With Love…
- Goose - Madalena
- Hermanos Guitierrez - Elegantly Wasted
- Jeff Tweedy - Enough
- Jesse Welles - Horses
- Lucinda Williams - The World’s Gone Wrong
- Matt Berninger - Bonnet of Pins
- Of Monsters and Men - Ordinary Creature
- Pulp - Spike Island
- The Belair Lip Bombs - Hey You
- Wet Leg - Catch These Fists
- Cameron Winter — Love Take Miles
- Mavis Staples — Sad and Beautiful World
- Tropical F*** Storm — Stepping on a Rake
- Geese — 100 Horses
- Viagra Boys — Medicine for Horses
- Little Simz — Don't Leave Too Soon
- Deep Sea Diver — Tiny Threads
- Car Seat Headrest — The Catastrophe (Good Luck With That, Man)
- Divorce — Pill
- Frankie and The Witch Fingers — Conducting Experiments
- Valerie June — Endless Tree
- she's green — Graze
1) good flying birds - Fall Away
2) fantasy of a broken heart - We Confront the Demon in Mysterious Ways
3) The Laughing Chimes - A Promise to Keep
4) Yakushimaru Etsuko, Katamari Damacy Series SOUND TEAM - Diver
5) Sharp Pins - I Don’t Have the Heart
6) Sunday Mourners - There’s a Garden in You
7) Autocamper - Proper
8) Jawdropped - Star (technically released in 2024, but on their 2025 EP)
9) Stereolab - Aerial Troubles
10) Machine Girl - Come on Baby, Scrape My Data