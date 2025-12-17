Top 10 Songs of 2025 from our DJs

Steve Keller's Top 10

Counting Crows - With Love A-Z Wolf Alive - Bloom Baby Bloom The Format - Holy Roller Half Gospel - Miracles (Local) Kathleen Edwards - Save Your Soul Wednesday - Bitter Everyday The Retrograde - If You Love Them (Let Them Go) Jon Batiste - Big Money Hamilton Leithauser - Knockin' Heart Boo Boos - C'Mon Baby

Steve Yasko's Top 10

Lover Girl – Laufey White Horses – Wolf Alice Rain in the River – Bruce Springsteen People of Substance – Craig Finn Caroline - Mumford & Sons Everything You Do – The Happy Fits Elegantly Wasted – Hermanos Gutierrez/Leon Bridges Disco Life – Say She She People Watching – Sam Fender Time Waited – My Morning Jacket

Mikey's Top 10

Todd Kennedy's Top 10

1. WET LEG - Catch These Fists

2. JEFF TWEEDY - Lou Reed Was My Babysitter

3. WEDNESDAY - Townies

4. GEESE - Cobra

5. THE BELAIR LIP BOMBS - Hey You

6. ALEX G - Afterlife

7. FLIPTURN - Rodeo Clown

8. SAY SHE SHE - Disco Life

9. ROYAL OTIS - Moody

10. SNOCAPS - Heathcliff

Sister Mary's Top Songs

"Masterpiece (Featuring Joe Bonamassa)", Janiva Magness, Back For Me "Well Oh Well", Roomful Of Blues, Steppin’ Out "Where U At? (Featuring Christone Kingfish Ingram)", Buddy Guy, Ain’t Done With The Blues "Strong Black Mattie", Candice Ivory, New Southern Vintage "Ain’t Worth The Heartache", Tommy Castro & The Painkillers, Closer To The Bone "Use It, Or Lose It (Featuring Joe Bonamassa)", Dave Mason, A Shade Of Blue "Blues For You (Featuring The Ruffus Cotton Band)", Vineet, Delta Blues "Rum Boogie", Southern Avenue, Family "Run Run Baby", Terry Hanck, Grease To Gravy "Need To Know You Better", Yates McKendree, Need To Know "Let’s Call It A Day", Sean McDonald, Have Mercy "I Can’t Stop Loving You", Ryan Hartt, Be About It!

Barefoot Rick's Top Songs

Blur - The Narcissist Car Seat Headrest - The Catostrophe Cardinals - Twist and Turn Counting Crows - With Love… Goose - Madalena Hermanos Guitierrez - Elegantly Wasted Jeff Tweedy - Enough Jesse Welles - Horses Lucinda Williams - The World’s Gone Wrong Matt Berninger - Bonnet of Pins Of Monsters and Men - Ordinary Creature Pulp - Spike Island The Belair Lip Bombs - Hey You Wet Leg - Catch These Fists

Jason Griggs' Top Songs

Cameron Winter — Love Take Miles Mavis Staples — Sad and Beautiful World Tropical F*** Storm — Stepping on a Rake Geese — 100 Horses Viagra Boys — Medicine for Horses Little Simz — Don't Leave Too Soon Deep Sea Diver — Tiny Threads Viagra Boys — Medicine for Horses Car Seat Headrest — The Catastrophe (Good Luck With That, Man) Divorce — Pill Frankie and The Witch Fingers — Conducting Experiments Valerie June — Endless Tree she's green — Graze

DJ Hannah's Top 10

1) good flying birds - Fall Away

2) fantasy of a broken heart - We Confront the Demon in Mysterious Ways

3) The Laughing Chimes - A Promise to Keep

4) Yakushimaru Etsuko, Katamari Damacy Series SOUND TEAM - Diver

5) Sharp Pins - I Don’t Have the Heart

6) Sunday Mourners - There’s a Garden in You

7) Autocamper - Proper

8) Jawdropped - Star (technically released in 2024, but on their 2025 EP)

9) Stereolab - Aerial Troubles

10) Machine Girl - Come on Baby, Scrape My Data