New Music Friday: The best albums out May 29

Welcome to New Music Friday, NPR Music's podcast dedicated to sharing the best albums out each week. We listen to dozens of new releases in advance, identify the ones we think you need to hear, and highlight our favorite five in a brisk mix of clips, context and commentary.

The podcast is hosted by NPR Music's Stephen Thompson, and each episode features a member of the NPR Music Network of public radio stations. This week, our guest is Andrew Brown of KUTX in Austin. He's the host of Soundfounder, Austin's best radio show, according to The Austin Chronicle. You can listen Wednesdays at 8 p.m. CT at kutx.org.

Scroll down to see which albums we discussed this week and links to our New Music Friday playlists, where you can hear singles from each album. Then scroll down to see the long list and Dora's Corner, where NPR Music production assistant Dora Levite shares her favorite albums that didn't make the podcast.

The Starting 5

Eve Alpert / feeble little horse

🎵 Boards of Canada, Inferno (Warp)

Recommended If You Like: Aphex Twin, Oneohtrix Point Never

🎵 Kurt Vile, Philadelphia's Been Good To Me (Verve)

RIYL: Wilco, Cass McCombs

🎵 Iceage, For Love of Grace the Hereafter (Mexican Summer)

RIYL: Primal Scream, The Velvet Underground

🎵 feeble little horse, bitknot (Saddle Creek)

RIYL: Sonic Youth, Alex G

🎵 Greg Mendez, Beauty Land (Dead Oceans)

RIYL: MJ Lenderman, This is Lorelei

New Music Friday is a feature of NPR's All Songs Considered podcast. Hear the discussion on the NPR App, Apple, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts.

The Lightning Round

Eric Rojas / RaiNao

Five more albums we wish we could have discussed on the podcast, recommended by NPR Music's staff:

⚡ Paul McCartney, The Boys of Dungeon Lane (Capitol)

⚡ The Greenberry Woods, It's All Good, Sugar... (Big Stir)

⚡ obli, Soft Speak (Anjunachill)

⚡ RaiNao, Marcriá (Rimas Entertainment)

⚡ ear, Rumspringa (A24 Music)

⚡ Brian Jackson, Now More Than Ever (BBE)

Listen to each album's best songs on our New Music Friday playlists on Spotify and Apple, or wherever you stream music.

Dora's Corner

Courtesy of RVNG / Emily A. Sprague

Dora Levite is New Music Friday's production assistant, an occasional All Songs Considered guest, and 17 years old according to her Spotify wrapped. Below are her picks for the best albums not featured on the show.

💿 Emily A. Sprague, Double Moon EP (RVNG Intl.)

💿 villagerrr, Carousel (Winspear)

💿 Tyshawn Sorey Members... Don't! (Pi Recordings)

The Long List

Courtesy of the label / Eddy Current Suppression Ring

Rock/Alt/Indie

Eddy Current Suppression Ring, In Light of Recent Events (self-released)

(self-released) Guided By Voices, Crawlspace Of The Pantheon (GBV)

(GBV) The Bug Club, Every Single Muscle (Sub Pop)

(Sub Pop) Cole Berliner, The Black Door (Drag City)

(Drag City) Gichard, Chins for Lefty (Night School)

(Night School) All Them Witches, House of Mirrors (BMG)

(BMG) Taste, 1/2 Fantasy (Tough Love)

(Tough Love) Eleni Mandell, Tailspin (Schoolkids)

(Schoolkids) Eric Silverman, Bitter Honey (Royal Oakie)

(Royal Oakie) Francis of Delirium, Run, Run Pure Beauty (Dalliance)

(Dalliance) Ghinzu, W.O.W.A. (Play It Again Sam)

(Play It Again Sam) Keyland, Knuckle Sandwich (One Riot)

(One Riot) Lauren Sanderson, LAUREN (Pack)

(Pack) Paper Pools, Everything (Self-released)

(Self-released) Sparta, Cut a Silhouette (Equal Vision / Dine Alone)

(Equal Vision / Dine Alone) thistle., backflip EP (REX RECS)

(REX RECS) Widemouth, No Gasoline (Urban Scandal)

(Urban Scandal) Violet Grohl, Be Sweet To Me (UMG)

(UMG) Camylio, Take My Bones (Mercury)

(Mercury) Dogstar, All In Now (Dillon Street)

(Dillon Street) Mike Quinto, paint a picture EP (Self-released)

(Self-released) Mozzie, journey to the past EP (Self-released)

(Self-released) Roger Daltrey, Live at Eden Project 25 / 07 / 23 ((live)) (Estupendo)

(Estupendo) Saint Agnes, Your God Fearing Days Are About To Begin (Spinefarm)

(Spinefarm) Susto, Susto Stringband (Volume 2) (self-released)

(self-released) Veps, ChurchyardStreet 8B (PNKSLM)

(PNKSLM) Wolf & Bear, A Hill To Die On (Many Hats)

(Many Hats) Turnover, Down on Earth (Self-released)

Rap/Hip-Hop

Latto, Big Mama (Streamcut/RCA)

(Streamcut/RCA) Young M.A., Kween M.A. (Music/3D)

(Music/3D) 9th Wonder, The Zenith (Jamla/Fat Beats)

(Jamla/Fat Beats) Pouya, Foreverglades (EMPIRE)

R&B/Soul

Phoenix James, Teeth EP (+1)

EP (+1) Kat Eaton, What Happens Now (Reason & Rhyme)

(Reason & Rhyme) Skye Newman, SE9 (Columbia)

Pop

Labrinth, Cosmic Opera Act II (Columbia)

(Columbia) Saint Harison, Ghosted (Tell Your Friends)

(Tell Your Friends) aespa, LEMONADE - The 2nd Album (SM)

(SM) corook, How Do I Relate To You? (Atlantic)

(Atlantic) Emily James, Summer Nostalgia (Nettwerk)

(Nettwerk) Freye Ridings, Mother of Pearl (BMG)

Jazz

Allen Toussaint, Songbook (Deluxe Edition) (Craft)

(Craft) Emmet Cohen, Universal Truth (Mack Avenue)

(Mack Avenue) Tory Silver, In Through The Front With Lasers (Self-released)

(Self-released) David Torn, now I imagine a place not the same (Self-released)

(Self-released) Joe Lovano, Paramount Quartet (ECM)

(ECM) New Jazz Underground, Hoodies (Artwork)

Global

ERA, ERA VIII (Sony)

(Sony) Lagartijeando, Wirikuta EP (Wonderwheel)

EP (Wonderwheel) Lone Piñon, Hot Carne Seca (Jalopy)

(Jalopy) Trio Grande, What's Left (La Reserve)

Electronic/Out There

Doublespeak (feat. Vince Clarke), Doublespeak (London)

(London) Alan Abrahams & Jan Jelinek, Take Me I'm Yours (Faitiche)

(Faitiche) Evil Graham Lee, I Think I'm Alone Now (Isle of Jura)

(Isle of Jura) Shed, Rave Echoes (Dekmantel)

(Dekmantel) Sook-Yin Lee, 72RHR (Hand Drawn Dracula)

(Hand Drawn Dracula) KÁRYYN, PHYSICS UNIVERSAL LOVE LANGUAGE (PULL) (Mute)

(Mute) wev, OST (worldwidewev)

(worldwidewev) Yottie, CASINO (Appointment 1)

(Appointment 1) Karen Nyame KG, Epiphany EP (Black Acre)

EP (Black Acre) Matias Aguayo, Anenoa (Platoon)

(Platoon) Gigi Masin, Movement (Sacred Bones)

(Sacred Bones) Digitalism, Optimism (Magnetism)

(Magnetism) Penelope Trappes, OPVS NOVUM: A Requiem Reworked (One Little Independent)

(One Little Independent) Kikù Hibino & Merzbow, Rococo ∞ Echomatter (Superpang)

Country/Folk/Americana

The Highwomen, Live at The Gorge 2023 (Highwoman)

(Highwoman) Willie Nelson, Dream Chaser (Legacy)

(Legacy) Nathan Evans Fox, Heirloom (Free Dirt)

(Free Dirt) Renee Fleming & Bela Fleck, The Fiddle and the Drum (Thirty Tigers)

(Thirty Tigers) Don Williams, Epilogue: The Cellar Tapes (Craft)

(Craft) The Hands Free, Upturned Cup (New Amsterdam)

(New Amsterdam) Alana Springsteen, I Hope This Helps (Santa Anna)

(Santa Anna) Bellah Mae, Keep It Preachy EP (Sony)

(Sony) Joshua Ray Walker, Ain't Dead Yet (Thirty Tigers)

(Thirty Tigers) Kip Moore, Reason to Believe (SLOWHEARTS)

Credits

Host: Stephen Thompson • Guest: Andrew Brown , KUTX • Audio: Noah Caldwell • Producer: Elle Mannion • Production Assistant: Dora Levite • Editor: Otis Hart • Executive Producer: Suraya Mohamed • Executive Director: Sonali Mehta

Copyright 2026 NPR