"Rights of Nature" Proposed for Florida Constitution

The amendment will recognize as legally enforceable the rights of all waterways across Florida to “exist, flow, be free from pollution , and maintain a healthy ecosystem.” The amendment also provides that any Floridian or Florida organization is allowed to file a legal action on behalf of those waterways. It will also recognize that every Floridian has a legal right to clean water. Nearly 900,000 signatures over the next eight months will need to be collected in order to qualify the amendment for the ballot.

