-
Florida environmental leaders have started gathering signatures to qualify a state constitutional amendment that would recognize legal rights of waterways in the state.
-
The blue calamintha bee’s underground nesting habits came as a surprise to the researchers, who expected it to use hollow stems or holes in dead trees, as many of its close relatives do.
-
Magawa is credited with saving lives. The African giant pouched rat has found 71 land mines and 38 items of unexploded ordnance. Now, he has reached retirement age after five years of service.