State and Local Brevard Election Results

Here’s a recap of the local and state results from Tuesday's election:

The Brevard County Commission will remain all-Republican. Katie Delaney, Thad Altman, and Kim Adkinson all won with margins of more than 15%.

Voters narrowly opposed the measure to give county commissioners a 70% pay raise. In a separate countywide referendum, voters overwhelmingly approved a proposal to extend for another 10 years Brevard County's tax incentive program for new or expanding businesses.

Republican Rick Scott won his second U.S. Senate term in Florida, defeating Debbie Mucarsel-Powell 56% to 43%.

Republican Mike Haridopolos was victorious in his bid to succeed Bill Posey as the US congressman for Brevard and Indian River counties.

Although the majority of Floridians voted in favor of Amendment 4, there was not enough support to restore abortion rights in the state. The amendment received about 57% approval, failing to meet the 60% approval rate needed to pass.

Floridians have snuffed out the constitutional amendment allowing recreational marijuana. Following the most expensive ballot measure in the nation, Amendment 3 came up several percentage points short of approval.

Florida voters overwhelmingly added the 'right to hunt and fish' to the state constitution. Amendment 2 passed by more than 86% of the vote.

Despite a push by Florida legislators to require school board candidates to disclose their political affiliations, school board races will remain nonpartisan, with voters rejecting proposed constitutional Amendment 1.

Matt Susin, incumbent on the Brevard’s school board, has won the race to retain his seat with a nearly 20% lead over newcomer Avanese Taylor.

Republicans swept all five Florida House seats that represent Brevard County. Debbie Mayfield, Tyler Sirois, Monique Miller, Chase Tramont and Robert Brackett all easily beat their Democratic opponents for the Florida House.

In the race for Florida Senate District 19, Randy Fine defeated Democrat Vance Ahrens.

Republican Wayne Ivey was seeking reelection as Brevard Sheriff against write-in candidate Brian Allen Potters. Ivey won the election.

