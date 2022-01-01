Bret Jaspers
Bret Jaspers is a reporter for KERA. His stories have aired nationally on the BBC, NPR’s newsmagazines, and APM’s Marketplace. He collaborated on the series Cash Flows, which won a 2020 Sigma Delta Chi award for Radio Investigative Reporting. He's a member of Actors' Equity, the professional stage actors union.
-
An NPR investigation shows that black and Latino neighborhoods in four large Texas cities have fewer coronavirus testing sites, leaving communities blind to potential COVID-19 outbreaks.
-
After high turnout in the 2018 midterms gave Democrats big gains, several Republican-controlled states are considering changing the rules around voting in ways that might reduce future turnout.
-
After Democrats surged to new levels of success in Arizona last fall, Republican state lawmakers there have proposed new voting laws that could make casting a ballot there more complicated.
-
GOP Sen. Jeff Flake's retirement has set the stage for a showdown in Arizona. Republican Martha McSally and Democrat Kyrsten Sinema are neck and neck, according to recent polls.
-
Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey announced Tuesday that former Sen. Jon Kyl will replace the late Sen. Jon McCain. One of Kyl's first orders of business will be to vote on a new Supreme Court justice.
-
Republican Debbie Lesko won by 5 points in a district near Phoenix that President Trump won by 21 percent. National Republicans spent about $1 million to defend the seat.
-
It's a congressional district that is considered as red as the sun is bright, but Democrats hope they can pull off another surprise upset like their victory in Pennsylvania last month.
-
The election is for a U.S. House seat. While Republicans are taking nothing for granted in a conservative district, Democrats are hoping for another upset like the one last month in Pennsylvania.