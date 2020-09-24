Brevard County Solid Waste Department & Recycling

Brevard County Solid Waste Management Department

Our mission is to protect public health by providing an efficient and environmentally sound Solid Waste Management System for Brevard County's Customers. Our Facilities consist of two landfills (Central Disposal Facility in Cocoa and Sarno Landfill in Melbourne). Two transfer stations (Sarno and Titusville). The Mockingbird Mulching Facility and Household Hazardous Waste Collection Centers located at the Central Disposal Facility, Sarno Landfill and Mockingbird Mulching Facility.

