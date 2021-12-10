Melbourne City Ballet Brings Two Classic Ballets to the King Center

Melbourne City Ballet Theatre

State Ballet Theatre of Ukraine

Cinderella

at the King Center for the Performing Arts!

Friday, December 31, 2021 at 1:30 PM /Main Stage

Friday, December 31, 2021 at 6:00 PM /Main Stage

Tickets starting at $27.75 (inclusive of fees)

America’s favorite fairytale, The Cinderella, presented by Melbourne City Ballet Theatre and State Ballet Theatre of Ukraine, for the first time in Brevard's history is coming to the King Center for the Performing Arts for two performances this December! A captivating two-act performance of Cinderella, set to Sergei Prokofiev's music with Andrei Litvinov's choreography, this full-scale production follows the beautiful maiden's story as she seeks her handsome Prince Charming. With the help of a little magic, she discovers that dreams really can come true. Featuring graceful dancers, enchanting music, and beautiful costumes, this classic fairy tale is a treat the whole family will enjoy! The Artistic Director of the Melbourne City Ballet Theatre, Artem Yachmennikov, is a graduate of the most prestigious ballet institution, Vaganova Ballet Academy, Formerly a Principal Dancer with the San Francisco Ballet and Dutch National Ballet, and First Soloist with Bolshoi Theatre and Mariinsky Theatre. He will blend over 100 dancers from our community with 55 professional dancers of the State Ballet Theatre of Ukraine, this esteemed ensemble has performed to the delight of audiences worldwide, into an unforgettable ballet magic!

The iconic 'Cinderella' is a must-see for all patrons of the arts in Central Florida.

“World-renowned dancers bring the Culture of Ballet to Melbourne” - Space Coast Living.

Melbourne City Ballet Theatre

State Ballet Theatre of Ukraine & Space Coast Symphony Orchestra

PRESENT:

Swan Lake

Music by Pyotr Tchaikovsky

ONE PERFORMANCE ONLY!

Thursday January 6th at 6:30pm

Tickets starting at $27.75 (inclusive of fees)

The most in-demand ballet in the world! This is a full length Ballet in Two Acts with One Intermission. The full-scale production, set to the music of Pyotr Tchaikovsky and based on folklore and legend, follows a heroic young prince as he works to free the beautiful swan maiden from an evil spell. The Melbourne City Ballet Theatre and the world-renown Ukrainian State Theatre of Ukraine join their forces for this masterpiece ballet, replete with Petipa and Ivanov’s original steps, glittering tutus, and sumptuous sets, ready to draw you into the fantasy all over again! We are pleased to announce that this year Tchaikovsky's legendary score will be performed by the Space Coast Symphony Orchestra under the direction of Aaron Collins! The Artistic Director of the Melbourne City Ballet Theatre, a graduate of the most prestigious ballet institution, Vaganova Ballet Academy, Formerly a Principal Dancer with the San Francisco Ballet and Dutch National Ballet, and First Soloist with Bolshoi Theatre and Mariinsky Theatre, Artem Yachmennikov will blend over 100 dancers from our community with 55 professional dancers of the State Ballet Theatre of Ukraine into an unforgettable ballet magic!

"The iconic Swan Lake is a must-see for all patrons of the arts in Central Florida. World-renowned dancers bring the Culture of Ballet to Melbourne” - Space Coast Living.

